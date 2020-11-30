Advertisement

Inmate dies at Thomson Prison after fight

(KCRG File)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ill. (AP) - A 37-year-old inmate from Arizona has died at a northwestern Illinois prison after a fight with another inmate. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported the death of Edsel Aaron Badoni at Thomson prison on Friday night. Sauk Valley Media reports he died around 2:30 p.m. after the fight. The other inmate was not identified and was treated for unspecified injuries. The FBI is investigating. Badoni of Arizona was serving nearly 14 years for assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
kwqc signal
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power
Davenport respond to call of shots fired in area of W 61st Street
Davenport Police respond to call of shots fired on W. 61st Street
A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
Shoppers react to shooting at NorthPark Mall
Shoppers react to shots fired at NorthPark Mall
Illinois COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Illinois COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Iowa COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Iowa COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Shots fired in NorthPark Mall
Shots fired in NorthPark Mall