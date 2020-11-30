Iowa board certifies election results; Miller-Meeks wins by 6 votes

Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa State Canvassing Board has certified the results of the 2020 general election on Monday, Nov. 30.

In a release, officials say the election turnout was the highest in state history with more than 1.7 million voters casting ballots. The turnout percentage for the state was at 76 percent, one of the highest in the nation.

“I’m proud of all the work our election officials and poll workers put in and of the way Iowans showed up in record numbers to make their voices heard,” Secretary Pate said. “Despite the pandemic, we had record-breaking turnout in the June primary and November general election. That shows once again that Iowans’ commitment to civic engagement is unrivaled.”

All 24 counties conducted a recount of results in Iowa’s Second Congressional District race. The official numbers following the recount show Mariannette Miller-Meeks winning over Rita Hart by six votes, 196,964-196,958.

“This race reinforces that every single vote can make a difference and hopefully sends a message about how important it is to be a voter,” Secretary Pate said.

Below are some statistics from Iowa’s 2020 general election:

Voter turnout was 1,700,130, setting a new state record. The previous high was 1,589,951 set in 2012.

1,001,573 Iowans cast absentee ballots, another state record. That accounted for 58.9% of all ballots.

The percentage of registered voters that participated was 75.77%, one of the highest turnout rates in the country.

Every county in the state surpassed 65% turnout.

Harrison County had the best turnout percentage, 87.5%.

14 counties surpassed 80% turnout: Benton, Bremer, Cedar, Dallas, Delaware, Fayette, Grundy, Harrison, Kossuth, Madison, Ringgold, Sioux, Warren, and Wayne.

The State Canvassing Board is comprised of Iowa’s Governor, Secretary of State, Secretary of Agriculture, State Auditor and State Treasurer.

The full State Canvass is available on the Secretary of State’s website at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.