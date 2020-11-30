Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths over 24 hours

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 228,996 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.9% and 2,403 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,211,086 Iowans have been tested and 132,210 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,162 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Of those patients, 138 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 224 were in the intensive care unit and 147 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue.
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power

Latest News

Long range forecast pretty quiet
Not much active weather in the near future!
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Police in Davenport are letting residents know how they can get more involved in their...
Davenport’s Good Neighbor Project will hold virtual meeting Tuesday
On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings...
Whiteside County announces nearly two dozen new cases Monday
As the Quad Cities approaches the winter season officials with the Downtown and Hilltop Campus...
Downtown, HCV remind community of city of Davenport’s snow plan, procedures