Iowa officials report 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 228,996 cases, with a positivity rate of 18.9% and 2,403 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,211,086 Iowans have been tested and 132,210 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,162 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Of those patients, 138 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 224 were in the intensive care unit and 147 were on ventilators.

