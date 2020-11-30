Muscatine girl becomes first female Eagle Scout in QCA

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

For Isabelle “Zuzu” Hartman, Girl Scouts just wasn’t her thing. She was much more interested in the outdoor activities and adventuring that Scouts BSA had to offer.

“The thing about Boy Scouts is, it is more focused on outdoors and camping and that is something that I really, really enjoy and the skills you learn in Boy Scouts make your life better and make you a better person,” says Hartman.

Boy Scouts of America opened up their program to females in February of last year and renamed the organization “Scouts BSA”.

Hartman joined and quickly moved up all the ranks to earn her eagle scout, the highest achievement. She is now the first female eagle scout in the QCA.

“Being able to say ‘Hey, you were one of the first’ is really cool but it’s more awesome to be a role model to younger female scouts too because they can see somebody who already did this so they can know that they can do it too, so they know it’s not something that’s impossible,” she says.

Hartman earned her eagle scout ranking in just about 18 months, a tight timeline for the major accomplishment.

Her dad, who also happens to be her Scoutmaster, is proud.

“She wanted to go ahead and earn her eagle just like the boys historically have done. So, she didn’t want any special accommodations. They have done some things to the program to make it ‘more fair’ for some of the older females who have joined but she took it upon herself to say, ‘I’m going to do it the way that boys have done it for years and decades’ and she did it and she’s pretty focused so I think that’s a pretty special thing,” he shares.

She now hopes to inspire other young female scouts to do the same.

“Even if you have a couple people who say, ‘Why are you in scouting? You shouldn’t be in here,’ you just ignore them and just keep going and doing your own thing because you meet so many amazing people that it’s all worth it,” says Hartman.

According to the Scouts BSA, only about 8% of scouts achieve the eagle ranking.

