Rock Island County reports 7 additional deaths due to COVID

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Seven additional deaths have been reported out of Rock Island County in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials with the county’s health department announced seven additional deaths and 61 new cases of COVID-19.

The new deaths are:

A man in his 70s who died at home

A man in his 60s who had been hospitalized

A man in his 50s, who had been hospitalized

A woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized

A woman in her 80s who died in a long-term-care facility

A woman in her 70s who died at home

A woman in her 50s who died at home

The number of deaths in the county from this virus is now 148.

”We offer our condolences to their friends and family,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, since our last report on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 8,445.

There are currently 68 patients in the hospital in the county with COVID-19.

“We fear the Quad Cities will see surge of cases because of the Thanksgiving holiday,” Ludwig said. “We urge anyone who attended a holiday gathering with people from outside of their own household to watch for symptoms and get tested as quickly as possible.”

Any Illinois resident can get a test at a community-based testing site, regardless of symptoms. A temporary testing site will be set up Dec. 5-6 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 90s

4 women in their 80s

4 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

5 women in their 40s

5 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

3 girls younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

1 man in his 90s

3 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

