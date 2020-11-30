Shoppers react to shots fired at NorthPark Mall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Davenport Police, two shots were fired inside of NorthPark Mall late Sunday morning with nobody left at the scene by the time police arrived

To shoppers like Wanda Strunk, the news doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

“I used to have a business here in the mall in the 90s and there was a riot at one point in time where people got in a big fight,” she said. “I think you get crowds of people you get kind of crazy, shots, while that’s not good, it happens just different times.”

For another shopper and Davenport resident who identified as “Brant”, he said he expects things like this.

“With being in Davenport my whole life basically it’s honestly been so common in that I haven’t been worried about it too much because I know where it’s at and stuff like that,” he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an online tip to CrimeStoppers.

