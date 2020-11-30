Advertisement

Shoppers react to shots fired at NorthPark Mall

Police say no one was at the scene of the shooting at the time they arrived
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Davenport Police, two shots were fired inside of NorthPark Mall late Sunday morning with nobody left at the scene by the time police arrived

To shoppers like Wanda Strunk, the news doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

“I used to have a business here in the mall in the 90s and there was a riot at one point in time where people got in a big fight,” she said. “I think you get crowds of people you get kind of crazy, shots, while that’s not good, it happens just different times.”

For another shopper and Davenport resident who identified as “Brant”, he said he expects things like this.

“With being in Davenport my whole life basically it’s honestly been so common in that I haven’t been worried about it too much because I know where it’s at and stuff like that,” he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an online tip to CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
kwqc signal
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power
Davenport respond to call of shots fired in area of W 61st Street
Davenport Police respond to call of shots fired on W. 61st Street
A vehicle drove through the side of a Subway on Kimberly Road in Bettendorf on Saturday around...
Vehicle drives through Bettendorf Subway

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
Illinois COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Illinois COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Iowa COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Iowa COVID-19 on November 29, 2020
Shots fired in NorthPark Mall
Shots fired in NorthPark Mall