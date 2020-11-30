Temporary COVID-19 testing site returning to Moline this weekend

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend.

The testing site will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, which is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline. Its hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6. Testing is ending an hour earlier than before because of shorter daylight hours.

The health department released the following additional info about the testing site:

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual. A listing of all community-based test sites in Illinois can be found at dph.illinois.gov/testing. The closest permanent sites are in Peoria and Rockford.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, there could be wait times. Please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

For additional information related to COVID-19, visit www.dph.illinois.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at any time at 800-889-3931.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the TaxSlayer Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.

