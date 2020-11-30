Advertisement

Temporary COVID-19 testing site returning to Moline this weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend.

The testing site will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, which is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline. Its hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6. Testing is ending an hour earlier than before because of shorter daylight hours.

The health department released the following additional info about the testing site:

Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual. A listing of all community-based test sites in Illinois can be found at dph.illinois.gov/testing. The closest permanent sites are in Peoria and Rockford.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, there could be wait times. Please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.

Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

For additional information related to COVID-19, visit www.dph.illinois.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at any time at 800-889-3931.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the TaxSlayer Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue.
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power

Latest News

Long range forecast pretty quiet
Not much active weather in the near future!
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Long range forecast pretty empty of active weather
Police in Davenport are letting residents know how they can get more involved in their...
Davenport’s Good Neighbor Project will hold virtual meeting Tuesday
On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings...
Whiteside County announces nearly two dozen new cases Monday
As the Quad Cities approaches the winter season officials with the Downtown and Hilltop Campus...
Downtown, HCV remind community of city of Davenport’s snow plan, procedures