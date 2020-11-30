UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Joel LeLaCheur, Sales Director, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, Iowa, is on PSL to answer important FAQs during this period of Medicare Annual Enrollment. Please watch the interview segment for complete information regarding the common questions outlined below.

Medicare Annual Enrollment · Oct. 15 – Dec. 7

Why It Matters:

Opportunity to make changes to your Medicare coverage

Health status, budget and plans can change each year

Shopping for Medicare

Medicare is not one size fits all

Look for the benefits that are important to you and meet your health and budget needs

Find a plan that offers the resources to help you live a healthier life

Shopping for Medicare: Key Questions to Consider

Is the plan a good fit for your budget?

Are your medications covered?

Are hearing, dental and vision care coverage important to you?

Medicare Advantage: Why So Popular?

Enrollment has grown more than 40% over the past five years

Factors Driving Medicare Advantage Enrollment Growth

Convenience of combining all coverage into one plan

Benefits that Original Medicare doesn’t cover

Prescription drug coverage usually included

Maximum out-of-pocket expense limit

How can seniors get access resources to Help with Medicare Annual Enrollment?

