UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Joel LeLaCheur, Sales Director, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, Iowa, is on PSL to answer important FAQs during this period of Medicare Annual Enrollment. Please watch the interview segment for complete information regarding the common questions outlined below.
Medicare Annual Enrollment · Oct. 15 – Dec. 7
Why It Matters:
- Opportunity to make changes to your Medicare coverage
- Health status, budget and plans can change each year
Shopping for Medicare
- Medicare is not one size fits all
- Look for the benefits that are important to you and meet your health and budget needs
- Find a plan that offers the resources to help you live a healthier life
Shopping for Medicare: Key Questions to Consider
- Is the plan a good fit for your budget?
- Are your medications covered?
- Are hearing, dental and vision care coverage important to you?
Medicare Advantage: Why So Popular?
- Enrollment has grown more than 40% over the past five years
- Factors Driving Medicare Advantage Enrollment Growth
- Convenience of combining all coverage into one plan
- Benefits that Original Medicare doesn’t cover
- Prescription drug coverage usually included
- Maximum out-of-pocket expense limit
How can seniors get access resources to Help with Medicare Annual Enrollment?
- UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com or (800) 978-9797 (TTY: 711)
- GetToKnowMedicare.com
