UnitedHealthcare Medicare Annual Enrollment

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Joel LeLaCheur, Sales Director, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, Iowa, is on PSL to answer important FAQs during this period of Medicare Annual Enrollment. Please watch the interview segment for complete information regarding the common questions outlined below.

Medicare Annual Enrollment · Oct. 15 – Dec. 7

Why It Matters:

  • Opportunity to make changes to your Medicare coverage
  • Health status, budget and plans can change each year

Shopping for Medicare

  • Medicare is not one size fits all
  • Look for the benefits that are important to you and meet your health and budget needs
  • Find a plan that offers the resources to help you live a healthier life

Shopping for Medicare: Key Questions to Consider

  • Is the plan a good fit for your budget?
  • Are your medications covered?
  • Are hearing, dental and vision care coverage important to you?

Medicare Advantage: Why So Popular?

  • Enrollment has grown more than 40% over the past five years
  • Factors Driving Medicare Advantage Enrollment Growth
  • Convenience of combining all coverage into one plan
  • Benefits that Original Medicare doesn’t cover
  • Prescription drug coverage usually included
  • Maximum out-of-pocket expense limit

How can seniors get access resources to Help with Medicare Annual Enrollment?

