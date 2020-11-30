Whiteside County announces nearly two dozen new cases Monday
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 3,924 cases.
The county’s death toll is at 80.
The new cases are:
- One person under the age of 20
- Two people in their 20′s
- Three people in their 30′s
- Four people in their 40′s
- Two people in their 50′s
- Four people in their 60′s
- Five people in their 70′s
Residents can find more information at this link.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.