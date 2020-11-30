Whiteside County announces nearly two dozen new cases Monday

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 3,924 cases.

The county’s death toll is at 80.

The new cases are:

One person under the age of 20

Two people in their 20′s

Three people in their 30′s

Four people in their 40′s

Two people in their 50′s

Four people in their 60′s

Five people in their 70′s

