Advertisement

Whiteside County announces nearly two dozen new cases Monday

On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings...
On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 3,924 cases.(Whiteside Co., KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday health officials in Whiteside County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 3,924 cases.

The county’s death toll is at 80.

The new cases are:

  • One person under the age of 20
  • Two people in their 20′s
  • Three people in their 30′s
  • Four people in their 40′s
  • Two people in their 50′s
  • Four people in their 60′s
  • Five people in their 70′s

Residents can find more information at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue.
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
Seven additional deaths have been reported out of Rock Island County in connection to COVID-19.
Rock Island County reports 7 additional deaths due to COVID
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis.
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis