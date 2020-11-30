Advertisement

YWCA Quad Cities to provide socks for those in need

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the YWCA Quad Cities will be helping those in need by providing socks for them.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1 they will be handing out socks to anyone who needs them at both of their locations.

Socks will be available for men, women and children and will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

“Socks are one of the most asked for item from those in need,” Vice President Deanna Woodall said. “We were awarded a generous donation from HANES and as part of #GIVINGTUESDAY, we wanted to ‘give back’ to our community,”

The event will be from 7 - 10 a.m. and then 2:30 - 5 p.m.

This will be located at the Rock Island Center at 229 16th Street in Rock Island and at the Iowa Empowerment Center located at 1225 E. River Drive (one river place), suite 110 in Davenport.

