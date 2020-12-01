Advertisement

Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2020

Bad Bunny, the Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, leads a top 5 Spotify steaming list that also...
Bad Bunny, the Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, leads a top 5 Spotify steaming list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd.(Source: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The year’s most-played artist on Spotify? Globally speaking: Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, leads a top 5 list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

With more than 3.3 billion streams, Bad Bunny’s sophomore solo album “YHLQMDLG” tops Spotify’s list of most-streamed albums globally. The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” round of the top five.

The Weeknd’s album is the only one in the top five to earn no Grammy nominations. The album’s single, “Blinding Lights,” is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

“Dance Monkey” by Australian singer Tones and I is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” SAINt JHN’s “Roses – Imanbek Remix” and Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the U.S., late rapper Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist on Spotify. His album “Legends Never Die” was the platform’s most-streamed album in the U.S., while Ricch’s “The Box” was the country’s most-streamed song.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
One person was stabbed in Davenport Tuesday afternoon near the Crescent Lofts according to...
Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport
The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor
A firefighter is among four injured in an overnight house fire in Rock Island, according to the...
Firefighter among four injured in overnight house fire in Rock Island

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
The Davenport Police Association is hosting their annual toy drive benefitting Family Resources.
Davenport Police Association and Family Resources combine to host Annual Holiday Toy Drive
Officers responded at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday to Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., for a report of...
QC Multiple Crime Scenes
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus