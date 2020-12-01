Best Foods To Boost Immunity

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With COVID spiking in our community on top of the usual flu season, we need to do all the recommended things to prevent spread. Additionally, there are food choices that can help boost our immune systems to prevent or fight off infections. Dr. Linda Jager, Functional Medicine Physician of Iowa Cancer Specialists in Davenport, and nutritionist, Dr. Teresa Pangan are PSL guests to would like to share how foods can either be an enemy or ally to our immune system. The following topics are addressed during this segment:

Food Choices can Protect and Strengthen Our Immune System

Inflammatory Response

Trouble with Immune System

Average American Diet compared with Harvard Healthy Plate

Best Foods to Eat

The groups of foods we want to eat are foods rich in vitamins and minerals naturally, those with antioxidants are great at putting out fires of excess inflammation – they stand up against inflammation that goes on beyond the normal healthy response. So these will be

· citrus foods and fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E.

· then lots of fruits and vegetables that are full of key vitamins and minerals for immune system.

· lastly, eat plenty of phyto-compounds (can only get from plants). They help these pathways that are triggered when the armies are sent out to overtake an intruder. They help you fight better and heal better and prevent chronic inflammation.

So these immune rich foods are going to be primarily vegetables and fruits and in their whole or close to whole form.

Instead, a much better plate would be the Harvard Healthy Plate. You will notice that ½ of your plate should be plants- with vegetables and fruits. A quarter whole grains and a quarter quality proteins. Fat is very small (off to the side of the visual). And for drink – water.

