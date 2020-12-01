Sunny and a bit warmer Wednesday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Not much active weather into next week! Skies will remain clear overnight with lows heading back to the teens for many of us.

Wednesday there will be plenty of sun and highs in the low 40s. Through the upcoming weekend highs will remain

in the 40s with lows in the 20s and mostly sunny skies except for a few more clouds on Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOW: 18°. WIND: LIGHT WINDS

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. 43°. WIND: LIGHT NW

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 41°

