Cool Sunshine Returns For Your Tuesday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Cool sunshine continues across the region today, as highs reach the middle to upper 30′s. We’ll start to see a bit of improvement temperature-wise, as readings climb back into the 40′s for the rest of the week. Look for a run of mostly sunny, milder days and crisp, cool nights through the weekend--no rain or snow in sight for the immediate future.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 39°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Light winds. Low:19°. Wind: N 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 43°.

