East Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department says it arrested a man for aggravated robbery.

At approximately 3:33 a.m. on Monday, East Moline police responded to Circle K located at 1827 18th Avenue for a robbery. The store clerk told officers a man came into the business stating he had a gun and demanded money from the register.

According to police, the suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.

Officers were able to get a detailed clothing description of the suspect from the surveillance video and relayed the information to other surrounding police agencies.

In the following hours, the Silvis Police Department had contact with a man fitting the description and he was identified as the suspect.

Ryan J. DeRoo, 36, was transported to the East Moline Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives.

Police arrested him for aggravated robbery and resisting a peace officer. DeRoo was taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

The case will be reviewed by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office where final charges will be determined.

No one was injured in this incident.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.