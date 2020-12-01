Experienced senior class expected to lead Pleasant Valley basketball team

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley basketball team came up one win short of a trip to state last season. With four key seniors returning from that team, the Spartans have great expectations for the upcoming season.

“It’s a really unselfish team. We do a really good job at moving the ball around. Everybody knows they’re rolls, everybody does everything well and I think we’re gonna have a lot of success this year” said senior CJ Ragins.

“We have a lot of veteran leadership. The last couple years you know we’ve had guys like last year was a lot of guys first time playing varsity basketball so to get that experience will be huge for us just because everyone’s done it before so there’s no surprises, we know what to expect” said senior Jacob Townsend.

Pleasant Valley will tip off the season at home Friday against Central DeWitt.

