Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man suffered minor, non-life-threatening stab wounds in an incident in Davenport Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed to TV6.

Maj. Jeff Bladel said police were notified that the man walked into a local hospital with stab wounds around 1:11 p.m.

Bladel said preliminary information indicates the incident was a possible dispute between the man and another person in the 400 block of Iowa Street. Several officers initially responded and detectives are following up on scene.

The incident is contained and police are interviewing both parties, Bladel said.

No arrests have been made at this time, police told TV6 at the scene.

Around 3 p.m. multiple police cars could be seen near Crescent Lofts on Iowa Street.

TV6 crews on scene could see multiple squad cars, a crime scene unit and a firetruck that was leaving the area.

