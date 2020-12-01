Advertisement

Hello Quad Cities November 30 to December 4 2020

Hellos nov 30
Hellos nov 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at NorthPark Mall on Sunday around noon. At least five squad...
Police: Shots fired inside NorthPark Mall Sunday afternoon
Crash Update
One dead, three injured following crash on I-280
Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
The KWQC signal is operating at reduced power due to a transmission line issue.
KWQC signal to temporarily broadcast at reduced power

Latest News

Moline man gathers charities for annual holiday blood drive
Moline man gathers charities for annual holiday blood drive
Hellos Nov 27
Hellos Nov 27.5
Hellos Nov 27
Hellos Nov 27
Hellos Nov 25
Hellos Nov 25