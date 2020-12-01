DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A group of female veterans came together to face their trauma on August 15th, 2020 in a uniquely creative and honest photo shoot in Des Moines, Iowa. Tired of running from their trauma, the veterans, who collectively represent 80 years of military service volunteered to bare their souls to the world by being photographed wearing their trauma-related emotions, challenges, successes, and private self-talk on their skin. The photo shoot, aptly called “Inside Out” gave the women the opportunity to share their stories of military trauma, including Military Sexual Trauma (MST) and face their past which has been long-since hidden in the shadows. The result was the HERO Inside-Out Calendar (scroll down for order information) which could be a fantastic gift while supporting women in the military.

Bobbi Whitlow, Female Veteran Coordinator of Healing at English River Outfitters (HERO), joined PSL to highlight the event behind the calendar and everything related to it.

The event, sponsored by Healing at English River Outfitters (HERO), a non-profit veteran’s organization in Washington, Iowa, was held at West End Salvage. On location, veterans were given a raw and unedited backdrop to pose with words and phrases such as “PTSD,” “survivor,” “underestimated,” “shame,” and “I will turn my wounds into wisdom” scattered across their arms, legs, backs, chests, and faces.

I NTERESTED IN A CALENDAR?

Pre-orders for the 2021 Inside Out calendar can be taken by emailing Bobbi Whitlow at gypsyjunkmarket@gmail.com. Calendars will also be available for purchase at all upcoming HERO events.

Veterans interested in connecting with HERO can find more information about the organization by visiting englishriveroutfitters.org or calling Cyle Geertz at (319) 330-4541.

The Women of HERO: Inside-out calendar project to help women veterans who are living with MST and/or PTS. Posted by English River Outfitters on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.