DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Transportation is looking for temporary, part-time snowplow drivers all over the state.

The pay is $18.19 per hour.

You must be at least 18-years-old and have a Class A or B CDL.

To see locations and apply visit the IDOT website and click on the “seasonal/temp” tab.

