Iowa officials report 1,906 new coronavirus cases, 24 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,906 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 230,902 cases, with a positivity rate of 19.0% and 2,427 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,215,675 Iowans have been tested and 137,433 have recovered.

Officials also reported 1,172 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Of those patients, 129 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 235 were in the intensive care unit and 144 were on ventilators.

Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a live COVID-19 press briefing at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

