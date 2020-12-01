Advertisement

It’s Giving Tuesday: How will you give back?

#GivingTuesday
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time,...
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.(Source: GivingTuesday.org/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday is a good day to do good amid tough times if you’re able to help.

It’s Giving Tuesday.

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.

If you’re able, consider donating money to a cause important to you or start a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit group.

To volunteer, you can connect with nonprofit groups in your community or use VolunteerMatch or Points of Light to find virtual and in-person opportunities near you.

And you can help transform your community by lending your voice to advocate for the causes you care about.

Find more information on the Giving Tuesday website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
One person was stabbed in Davenport Tuesday afternoon near the Crescent Lofts according to...
Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport
The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor
A firefighter is among four injured in an overnight house fire in Rock Island, according to the...
Firefighter among four injured in overnight house fire in Rock Island

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
The Davenport Police Association is hosting their annual toy drive benefitting Family Resources.
Davenport Police Association and Family Resources combine to host Annual Holiday Toy Drive
Officers responded at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday to Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., for a report of...
QC Multiple Crime Scenes
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus