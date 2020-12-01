Lawsuit alleges Waterloo Tyson managers lied about COVID-19 impact at facility

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - New allegations in a lawsuit claim senior managers at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo lied to interpreters about the impact of COVID-19 at the facility.

According to the Des Moines Register, the families of three workers who died of the virus filed the amended lawsuit. It claims the managers told interpreters, in April, Tyson had, “no confirmed cases.”

The lawsuit states workers had already tested positive.

The Waterloo plant reopened in May, but five Tyson workers died from COVID-19 and more than 1,000 plant employees tested positive.

Two weeks earlier, allegations in a previously amended version of the lawsuit claimed managers at the plant would bet on how many workers would test positive for the virus.

Tyson had said it hired a law firm to launch an investigation led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

