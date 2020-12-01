Advertisement

Man charged after police find 60+ pounds of cannabis in Galesburg

51-year-old Edward Schoolcraft, of Ohio, was arrested in Galesburg after officials say they found 60+ pounds of cannabis in his possession in Knox County.(kwqc, knox county)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Galesburg on drug charges.

Officials say deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s office helped the Illinois State Police after they encountered a man in the 2000 block of East main Street in Galesburg. This happened on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Officials say following an investigation their K9 alerted them of the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, officials have identified as 51-year-old Edward Schoolcraft, of Ohio, was arrested.

Officials say they found approximately 16 vacuum-sealed bundles of cannabis, weighing at 63 pounds, and four pounds of THC oil and six pills of Oxycodone.

Schoolcraft is being charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis over 5,000 grams and cannabis trafficking.

He is being held at the Knox County Jail on $100,000 bond.

