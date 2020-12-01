Man, teen charged in Davenport armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man and a teenager were arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery at a Davenport home, according to police.

Austin Dion Hanson-Gales, 18, and Malachi Damir Howard, 17, both of Davenport, face first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery charges.

Hanson-Gales also faces a charge of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

First-degree burglary and first-degree robbery are both a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

TV6 is naming Howard because he has been charged as an adult with forcible felonies.

According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department:

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 500 block of East 15th Street for a reported home invasion.

Officers learned Hanson-Gales and Howard forced entry into an occupied home, and Hanson-Gales pointed a handgun at one of the occupants, a teenager, and told him to empty his pockets.

Hanson-Gales and Howard then forced him into a closet and proceeded to take items from within the home before leaving on foot.

The two were seen leaving the home by the teenager’s mother. Hanson-Gales and Howard were arrested by officers in the area and had property taken from the home.

A stolen handgun was found in the path the two had taken. The teenager and his mother identified Hanson-Gales and Howard via a “show-up” conducted at the location the two were arrested.

Hanson-Gales was adjudicated delinquent on charges of first-degree theft and theft of a firearm in 2018 and is barred from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavits.

Howard also faces two more counts of first-degree robbery and one count of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon in connection with two separate incidents.

According to arrest affidavits:

Officers responded at 6:07 a.m. Friday to the 800 block of West 14th Street for a robbery that occurred about 30 minutes earlier.

Officers learned Howard approached the alleged victim, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money and the keys to their vehicle. He took about $90 from the alleged victim but could not get the keys to the vehicle.

At 8:33 a.m. the same day, officers responded to the 5600 block of Quercus Lane for a robbery around 6 a.m.

Officers learned Howard and a second person approached an alleged victim who was standing outside of a home. Howard pulled out a firearm, pointed it at the alleged victim, and demanded his wallet.

The alleged victim said he did not have his wallet, and Howard ordered him inside the home. He then took a purse belonging to a second alleged victim and cell phones.

Howard was identified through a photo line-up.

He was adjudicated delinquent on several felony charges, most recently in 2018, according to the affidavits.

Bond was set Tuesday at $100,000 cash-only for Hanson-Gales and $250,000 cash-only for Howard, court records show.

Both have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11.

