Next presidents and CEOs appointed for UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint Clinic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health announced the names of the next presidents and CEOs of UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint Clinic.

Clay Holderman will be the next President and CEO of UnityPoint Health and Dr. Sanjeeb Khatua has been selected to lead UnityPoint Clinic.

UnityPoint Health shared the following information:

Clay Holderman has been named the next President and CEO of UnityPoint Health, and he will join the organization mid-February 2021. Holderman was selected for his servant leadership approach, commitment to patient experience and transformative vision for the future of UnityPoint Health as a high-performing health system.

Holderman currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Presbyterian Healthcare Services, a private, not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system in New Mexico and the state’s largest provider of healthcare. In that role, Holderman led operational alignment across the health system and focused on the continued transformation of care delivery. Throughout his two decades of healthcare leadership, he has been involved in new program development, hospital consolidation, new hospital conception and construction, and health system performance improvement. He began his career as a physician recruiter and has more than two decades of experience in investor-owned and not-for-profit healthcare leadership.

“Clay Holderman is a leader who believes in making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of those we are privileged to care for,” said Randy Easton, chair of the UnityPoint Health Board of Directors. “It was quickly evident Clay has that unique combination of a values-oriented mindset coupled with a transformative vision for the future.”

Holderman is an active community member, and previous contributions include serving in Chambers of Commerce, Rotary, United Way, Quality New Mexico, American Hospital Association, New Mexico Children’s Youth and Families Department, The Health Management Academy, Make-A-Wish New Mexico Board, Relay for Life, Maranatha Children’s Home in Haiti and other civic and religious organizations. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University and an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University. He completed a Fellowship in Health System Leadership from The Health Management Academy’s GE Fellows Program.

He will work closely with UnityPoint Health executive leadership to guide strategic priorities, both short- and long-term. This includes workforce recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as team member and provider wellness. His leadership will continue to strengthen our culture and push our organization to the next level in terms of experience and performance.

Sue Thompson will continue as interim CEO of UnityPoint Health until Holderman is onboarded.

Sanjeeb Khatua, MD, has been named the next President and Chief Executive Officer of UnityPoint Clinic, effective January 5, 2021. Dr. Khatua was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on his dynamic leadership experience, passion for medical group practice and ability to integrate with a health system vision and strategy.

Dr. Khatua currently holds multiple leadership roles at Edward Elmhurst Health, a $1.5B integrated health delivery system located in the western suburbs of Chicago. These include Executive Vice President, Chief Physician Executive and President of Edward Health Ventures (Physician and Ambulatory Network). A board-certified physician, Dr. Khatua earned his MD from Medical University of Silesia in Poland and completed his family medicine residency in Hinsdale, IL. He received his Master of Public Health degree from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, CA in 2012 and his MBA in Health Care Management from Loyola University in Chicago in 2015.

“Dr. Khatua is an innovative, transformational thinker with a proven track record for achieving and executing on operational and financial key performance indicators while improving quality and outcomes,” said Dr. Andrea White, chair of the UnityPoint Clinic Board of Directors. “His commitment to strong partnerships between physicians and health system leadership will be an incredible asset to UnityPoint Clinic, and we also deeply appreciate his enthusiasm for a values-driven culture.”

Dr. Khatua will work closely with UnityPoint Clinic leadership to guide strategic priorities with a strong focus on advancing physician and provider leadership and development and ongoing clinical transformation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Khatua to our UnityPoint Health family,” said Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Clinical Officer of UnityPoint Health. “As our organization continues to confront the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we remain focused on delivering the best possible patient care to the patients and communities we serve.”

Dr. Khatua will be based in West Des Moines, Iowa. His wife is a physical therapist and they have two children.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.