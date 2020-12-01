NorthPark Mall gunfire: store reaction, safety tips from police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday, shoppers at NorthPark mall were continuing their holiday shopping following Sunday’s gunfire incident.

Police said two shots were fired inside the mall following a verbal altercation between two groups. Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Randolph of Le Claire was booked in the Scott County Jail Sunday night. He’s being charged with interference with official acts, A class D felony, and carrying weapons, a misdemeanor.

“Everybody was really shaken up. A lot of stores closed after it happened,” said Ellyn Bebermeyer, a manager at one of the stores in the mall. She said their security camera caught what happened following the shots.

“You see my assistant manager running to pull the gate down immediately. She knew exactly what happened so props to her for taking care of that. Making sure everybody in here was safe and towards the back.”

As they move forward, Bebermeyer said they’re trying to stay optimistic.

“Trying to stay positive, definitely, and still create a positive and safe feeling environment for our customers is really important to me, especially as a manager. We want people who do come to the mall to feel safe,” she said.

“We want to ensure that it is safe to be out and to shop in Davenport, but we want to encourage people to be aware of their surroundings,” said Lt. Jason Smith of the Davenport Police Department. “If you see something, we encourage you guys to say something.”

As the holiday shopping season continues, Smith said there are some tips to keep in mind, including knowing where exits are in stores.

“Just be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts because usually if your gut is telling you that something isn’t right, it’s usually not right,” he said. “There’s safety in numbers, so have a shopping partner. Shop with family when you can. There’s just another set of eyes. You can look after each other.”

In addition, Smith said it’s important to be aware of where you park as you go from store to store. He advises people to park near lights and avoid leaving valuables in plain sight.

“If you do have to leave stuff in your car, make sure you cover them up so you don’t become an easy target. Being aware of your surroundings, trust your instincts, and it can save you a lot of harm down the road.”

In a statement sent to TV6, a representative for NorthPark Mall said:

The safety of our guests and retailers is one of our top priorities, and we strive to maintain a safe, enjoyable shopping environment at all of our centers. To preserve the effectiveness of our security programs, NorthPark Mall does not disclose specifics about its security measures. However, we can tell you we have a thorough security program in place at all of our centers and we work closely with our local law enforcement agencies to address specific issues related to customers’ safety.

Regarding this incident, we are working closely with Davenport Police Department to gather all of the facts and details on this incident.

