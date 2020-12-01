Not much active weather in the near future!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a year where I can remember publishing many a 7 day forecast without the addition of any rain or snow, here we go AGAIN! Much of the next two weeks could end up dry around the QCA, void of any appreciable rain and/or snow. This week we’ll likely see nothing more than an increase in clouds on Thursday.

Long range forecast pretty quiet (em)

This is the day a weather system passes just to our south giving us nothing during the day other than passing clouds well north of the rain and snow the system will produce south of the QCA. Sunday incoming cold air could also bring some stubborn cloud cover. Now, looking at next week, at this point the models are keeping us dry for much of it. Whereas the European Model brings rain to our west Thursday

Longer range forecast quiet (em)

which would pass through the area on Friday, the American model holds off until Sunday the 13th before it brings us any rain. So, if you have any holiday shopping to do or any lights or lawn work to check off the “to do” list it looks like you’ll have ample opportunity to take advantage of some decent weather to do it all in! Of course, we track weather changes here so if anything does indicate a break in our overall dry weather we’ll be he first to let you know!

