Quad Cities Community Foundation: Local non-profits doing more with less

(KWQC/Quad Cities Community Foundation/United Way of the Quad Cities)
(KWQC/Quad Cities Community Foundation/United Way of the Quad Cities)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Quad city non-profit organizations are struggling to meet the need because of the pandemic. That’s according to the Quad Cities Community Foundation which recently surveyed non-profits about their situation.

During The QC COVID Coalition call Tuesday, Kelly Thompson with the foundation cited the results of a recent local survey that found charitable organizations are doing more with less.

“Three quarters say they are working at or above their pre-pandemic levels. That’s good news with the same or greater services as before; however, 2/3rds of non-profits surveyed say they have less money than usual because of fewer options in fundraising and other sources of revenue,” Thompson said.

While some have been forced to reduce staff, she added local non-profits are still a part of the economy, employing about 10-percent of the local workforce

