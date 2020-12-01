Advertisement

Quad City Storm names new president

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The owner of Quad City Storm announced the team has a new president.

Brian Rothenberger, the former Director of Communications and Operations, has been promoted to the role of team president.

“He has proven his abilities in managing our dayto-day operations through all the challenges of the pandemic, and now with our season being canceled for 20/21,” Storm Owner John Dawson said.  “I am proud to promote Brian to President of the Quad City Storm and have complete confidence that the Storm will emerge stronger than before for the 2021-2022 season.”

Rothenberger has worked for the team since the 2018-2019 Inaugural Season. He served as the team’s Broadcaster and Communications Manager, Director of Communications and most recently as Director of Communications and Operations.

“I am excited for this opportunity and grateful to John and Missy for trusting me to lead this organization,” said Rothenberger. “The Quad Cities has such a rich hockey history and it is a great honor to be a part of it. I am looking forward to the exciting things we have planned this “offseason” and share the sentiment with all of our fans that next season cannot get here soon enough!”

Storm hockey will return to the TaxSlayer Center in October 2021.

