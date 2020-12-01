Advertisement

Red’s Threads: Stylish Athleisure

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

The concept of comfy, cozy clothing is not new---however, the year 2020 has taken the need for such clothing to a whole new level! We are living our lives in comfort more than ever. But it’s important to look presentable and stylish while rockin’ leisure wear.

Red’s Threads Athleisure Boutique is featured on PSL. Nora Loss presents in-store models showing off some of the styles available. Learn more while enjoying the fashion show! Info details about the store are below.

Let’s shop small all the time! It feels so good, almost as good as this new zip up hoodie from Varley. We’re open 12-4...

Posted by Red's Threads Athleisure Boutique on Sunday, November 29, 2020

