Registration opens for 2021 Quad Cities Corporate Games

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Registration is now open for a sports event called the “Corporate Games,” which is coming to the Quad Cities in summer 2021.

Corporate Games is meant to promote teamwork and employee engagement within companies. The sports event will be held in the Quad Cities from June 1 to July 31 next year.

The idea started five years ago in Des Moines, where today 70 companies participate in various events and challenges.

“The Corporate Games has been successful in other Iowa markets and we are confident that this event will deliver for the Quad Cities regional destination as well as continue to build civic and corporate pride,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

Registration will take place from Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 through March 1, 2021 and is limited to the first 50 companies.

For more information or to register a company, visit the Quad Cities Corporate Games website.

