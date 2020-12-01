Advertisement

River Bandits expected to be moved up to High A classification; future of affiliated baseball remains uncertain for Clinton and Burlington

By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An announcement from Major League Baseball regarding the future of Minor League teams across the nation and in the QCA is expected this week. MLB is expected to eliminate roughly twenty five percent of its’ Minor League affiliates reducing from 160 affiliated teams to 120.

Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller is confident Major League affiliation will continue with the River Bandits for years to come. According to a report by Ballpark Digest, the River Bandits are expected to remain in the Midwest League which will be elevated to High A from Low A classification. This would mean every player on the River Bandits would be one step closer to the Majors.

“It’s just wonderful. I mean it’s an early Christmas present to know that we’re going to be here for decades to come as I’ve always said and we’re going to be offering literally what is the highest quality baseball the Quad Cities has ever hosted on a regular basis and that’s neat” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller.

The outlook for the Clinton Lumberkings and Burlington Bees is not as promising. It’s very possible both teams could lose Major League affiliation. If that’s the case both teams expect to play in a new league without MLB affiliation.

“Well baseball will definitely continue in Clinton. I know I’ve been approached. We’ve had discussions with several different entities and leagues in terms of continuing baseball in someway shape or form here and we’re looking forward to doing so” said LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow.

