Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday afternoon, police said in a media release.

Officers responded at 1:31 p.m. to Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., for a report of gunfire and with a gunshot victim, according to the release.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.

