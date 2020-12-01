Advertisement

Self-Adjusting Foundation Makeup

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Whether you are having small family gatherings during the holiday season or maybe it’s all on Zoom or Facetime. Either way, you want to look your best (while keeping it easy). Enter self-adjusting foundation make up. It automatically (and amazingly!) becomes the perfect color for your skin tone. The makeup additionally offers SPF protection.

Cathy Pedrayes of Culler Beauty is the guest on PSL to demonstrate the make up, feature several different products, and offer a PSL special!! The PSL Special: $10 OFF plus FREE shipping & eye lash enhancer.

There are two color choices: Light or Medium. Both are forgiving. There is a foundation and a primer....plus there is a FREE eye lash enhancer included with purchase. See all info below (website and phone number).

Self-Adjusting Foundation Makeup from Culler Beauty
Self-Adjusting Foundation Makeup from Culler Beauty

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taegan Renee Randolph has been found after she was reported missing, according to the Mercer...
Missing 20-year-old woman from Mercer County found
Isaiah Jeremiah Randolph, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday night on charges of...
18-year-old facing charges following NorthPark Mall gunfire incident Sunday
One person was stabbed in Davenport Tuesday afternoon near the Crescent Lofts according to...
Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport
The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor
A firefighter is among four injured in an overnight house fire in Rock Island, according to the...
Firefighter among four injured in overnight house fire in Rock Island

Latest News

The Davenport Police Association is hosting their annual toy drive benefitting Family Resources.
Davenport Police Association and Family Resources combine to host Annual Holiday Toy Drive
Officers responded at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday to Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., for a report of...
QC Multiple Crime Scenes
On Monday health officials announced that in Scott County they have 11,369 total confirmed...
Quad Cities hits nearly 20k total confirmed cases of COVID-19
In a press conference on Tuesday Governor Pritzker said the state won’t see the bulk of the...
Gov. Pritzker urges others to be ‘extra careful with a surge of the virus expected’
51-year-old Edward Schoolcraft, of Ohio, was arrested in Galesburg after officials say they...
Man charged after police find 60+ pounds of cannabis in Galesburg