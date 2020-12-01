Advertisement

Sen. Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 isolation

Sen. Chuck Grassley
(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:23 AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) - Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, is back in the Senate on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.

Grassley, 87, isolated after finding out he had been exposed to the virus and tested positive shortly after that. He said in a statement that he never had any symptoms and had been cleared to return to the office by his doctors.

He says the disease affects people differently.

He added, “More than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized. That means we all have to do our part to help protect our friends, family and fellow Americans.”

