Support needed for Quad City nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

Quad Cities (KWQC) - Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, comes Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

In the Quad Cities, Alternatives, a nonprofit organization that helps older adults is looking for community support.

Alternatives Resource Development Coordinator Bill Horrell encourages the community to “pick a charity that you believe in and you think is doing good for the community, and we believe that Alternatives is that agency.”

Leaders with Alternatives say donating will help older adults remain in their home while getting the necessary assistance and care.

Horrell says donations made on Giving Tuesday will also help give caregivers support, keep older adults out of nursing homes, plus help their money management resource.

“We all have moms and dads that we know, or adults that we know, that would be in need of the services, that we provide, um, its personal you know, to pick an agency or pick a charity that you believe in, that you think is doing good for the community,” said Horrell.

Alternatives is accepting donations through their website.

To look at more organizations in your area you can go to givingtuesday.org.

Once on the Giving Tuesday website, click connect to organizations in the U.S.

There you will find a map, click on Iowa and the website will link you to local nonprofit, United Way Quad Cities.

CEO and President Rene Gellerman gave this statement in response to community support on Giving Tuesday.

“During this unprecedented year, gifts to United Way support the education, income and health needs of our community and help those who need it most. Every dollar makes a difference: All gifts assist programs and partners working to address the very real challenges that people face in our community, such as getting kids back on track in school and providing workers with the skills and training to seek new opportunities, earn living wages, support their families and strengthen neighborhoods.”

Both United Way and Alternatives will be accepting donations on Giving Tuesday and the days to follow.

