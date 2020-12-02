Arsenal signs agreement with Rock Island for services

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -

The City of Rock Island signed an agreement with the Rock Island Arsenal for water treatment plans on November 2.

The ten-year long agreement will support water treatment, lighting and traffic maintenance, and waste water treatment. Mayor Mike Thoms says this will provide more revenue for Rock Island.

“This keeps employment here, keeps the arsenal alive, and the military ready. So it is a cliché saying but it’s kind of a win-win for all. The taxpayers all the way around are gaining income and saving some expenses,” says Thoms.

The deal will save the U.S. Army $115,000 every year.

