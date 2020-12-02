Advertisement

Cold Weather Pantry Staples

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Brr…it’s cold outside! Stay warm and cozy this winter while preserving your health by having a well-stocked pantry. Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LDN discusses ways to include all five food groups as part of a well-stocked winter-ready pantry.

A well-stocked pantry helps make easy and healthy meals come together quickly. Here are ways to incorporate all 5-food groups into a healthy winter pantry.

Whole Grains – The Dietary Guidelines recommend Americans make half their grains whole for added health benefits. Whole grains contain fiber, which is beneficial for both heart and gastrointestinal health. Whole grains typically keep for about 6 months if stored correctly.

  • Brown rice
  • Quinoa
  • Protein Pastas
  • Wild Rice
  • Oats
  • Popcorn (kernels for homemade popcorn nights!)
  • Whole Grain Crackers

Fruits and Vegetables – Adding dried fruits to winter staples like oatmeal, energy bites or cookies will also add a boost of nutrition. Canned vegetables are a great way to include out of season vegetables (like corn and green beans) into weekly dishes – just make sure to purchase “No Salt Added” varieties to keep sodium levels down.

  • Dried fruit – dates, raisins, cranberries, cherries, currants
  • Canned diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and tomato paste
  • No Salt Added canned vegetables
  • Olives

Dairy – It might be a surprise, but you can actually keep dairy in your pantry as well! Keep dried, powdered milk on hand for when you run out of milk or add to a dish for a boost of calories when necessary. Pair a

  • Shelf-stable cheese slices (to put on whole-grain crackers for a simple, healthy snack).
  • Dried, powdered milk

Protein – Keep protein options well stocked in the pantry to pull together a satisfying, easy meal. Add black beans to taco meat for added fiber or add canned tuna to a salad for a boost of protein at lunch.

  • Dried and canned (no salt added) beans like black beans, chickpeas, lentil, kidney, white beans, and pinto beans.
  • Nuts and seeds – almonds, walnuts, pecans, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds.
  • Canned fish like salmon, tuna and sardines

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Rock Island police: Man killed in shooting at Riverside Liquor
One person was stabbed in Davenport Tuesday afternoon near the Crescent Lofts according to...
Man injured in stabbing near Crescent Lofts in Davenport
A heavy police presence can be seen in Davenport near 14th and Main Street. Police have the...
Heavy police presence has alley blocked off in Davenport
Police say Ryan J. DeRoo, 36, is facing charged after a robbery in East Moline.
East Moline police arrest man for aggravated robbery
Augustana student speaks out after filing Title IX lawsuit against the college

Latest News

(MGN)
TV6 not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois reports highest number of deaths due to COVID
More than 10,0000 of Idaho’s grants indented to encouraged unemployed workers to rejoin the...
John Deere Foundation donates $250K to East Moline Public Library
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths over 24 hours