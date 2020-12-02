Cold Weather Pantry Staples

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Brr…it’s cold outside! Stay warm and cozy this winter while preserving your health by having a well-stocked pantry. Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LDN discusses ways to include all five food groups as part of a well-stocked winter-ready pantry.

A well-stocked pantry helps make easy and healthy meals come together quickly. Here are ways to incorporate all 5-food groups into a healthy winter pantry.

Whole Grains – The Dietary Guidelines recommend Americans make half their grains whole for added health benefits. Whole grains contain fiber, which is beneficial for both heart and gastrointestinal health. Whole grains typically keep for about 6 months if stored correctly.

Brown rice

Quinoa

Protein Pastas

Wild Rice

Oats

Popcorn (kernels for homemade popcorn nights!)

Whole Grain Crackers

Fruits and Vegetables – Adding dried fruits to winter staples like oatmeal, energy bites or cookies will also add a boost of nutrition. Canned vegetables are a great way to include out of season vegetables (like corn and green beans) into weekly dishes – just make sure to purchase “No Salt Added” varieties to keep sodium levels down.

Dried fruit – dates, raisins, cranberries, cherries, currants

Canned diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and tomato paste

No Salt Added canned vegetables

Olives

Dairy – It might be a surprise, but you can actually keep dairy in your pantry as well! Keep dried, powdered milk on hand for when you run out of milk or add to a dish for a boost of calories when necessary. Pair a

Shelf-stable cheese slices (to put on whole-grain crackers for a simple, healthy snack).

Dried, powdered milk

Protein – Keep protein options well stocked in the pantry to pull together a satisfying, easy meal. Add black beans to taco meat for added fiber or add canned tuna to a salad for a boost of protein at lunch.

Dried and canned (no salt added) beans like black beans, chickpeas, lentil, kidney, white beans, and pinto beans.

Nuts and seeds – almonds, walnuts, pecans, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds.

Canned fish like salmon, tuna and sardines

