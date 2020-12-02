Coroner identifies Rock Island man fatally shot at Riverside Liquor Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified a 27-year-old Rock Island man killed in a shooting at Riverside Liquor Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was performed Wednesday on Imanuel Nduwayezu. The preliminary autopsy results indicate that he died from a traumatic gunshot wound, Gustafson said.

Rock Island officers responded at 1:31 p.m. to Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., for a report of gunfire and with a gunshot victim, police said in a release.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m., Gustafson said.

No other information has been released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.