Curbside Christmas Candy

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Otten of Lagomarcino’s was a guest on PSL to highlight some of the delicious holiday offerings the soda fountain, deli, and confectionary has to offer. Some of the delicious treats included were gorgeous Chocolate Christmas trees and a Chocolate Ornament that is a Chocolate shell filled with a selection of our Deluxe Assorted Chocolates, enhanced and boxed for the holiday season! Watch to learn more.

Please note: besides the soda fountain & deli locations, Lago’s has developed a vibrant online business! Visit the website to see all the delectable treats available! Delivery, shipping, and curbside pick up are all available options.

Lagomarcino’s / 1422 5th Avenue / Moline / (309) 764-1814 OR 2132 East 11th St. / Davenport / (563) 324-6137

The holidays might be a little... or a lot different this year, but your chocolate doesn’t have to be. Surprise your...

Posted by Lagomarcino's on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

