Davenport family speaks about missing Justin Chambers last seen in Jones County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A family in Davenport is searching for a man who went missing two weeks ago Northwest of Maquoketa.

In Jones County, 39-year-old Justin Chambers was last seen at his property in the Wildwood Acres Campground on Nov. 18.

No one has seen or heard from him since.

Investigators say his camper was found to be destroyed from the inside out and there was a fire in a shed on his property.

All of his personal items were found there on site.

His family, which includes to young daughters, is asking anyone who has more information to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“We all love him and we just want to make sure he’s safe and that—me and my sister, we both are worried sick.,” Justin’s daughter Reagan Chambers said. “We love him to death.”

Police are also asking anyone who might have a cabin with a camera in the Canton area to check their footage for any unusual activity.

