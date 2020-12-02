Advertisement

Davenport Holiday Pop Up Bar

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Have you heard about “Miracle at the Freight House”? It’s a new, temporary pop-up holiday bar next to the Freight House Farmer’s Market. That’s right! A Christmas Pop-Up bar serving up deliciously stylish holiday libations in a lavishly decorated environment which makes for a fully immersive experience.

Joining PSL is Lars Rehnberg (along with his cast of elves!) to fully inform viewers about this unique, temporary cocktail bar. The many Christmas-themed cocktails are crafted by master mixologists at Cocktail Kingdom.

The style of the bar is a mashup of Macy’s Christmas and your childhood living room, but with a distinctly adult sense of humor.  We serve complex, world-class cocktails.

Want to view additional video footage? Check out a partial walkthrough video here.

The Miracle franchise started in New York City in 2014. This year, there will be 118 Miracles in 7 countries and 35 states just in the USA. It is the first “Miracle” in the state of Iowa.

Here is the cocktail menu.

“Miracle at the Freight House” also offers to-go cocktails with curbside service.

421 West River Drive / Davenport, IA / on FACEBOOK (below)

It's National Christmas Lights Day! Our halls are decked and full of Christmas cheer for the rest of 2020. Have you put up your Christmas lights yet? Snap a pic and share your masterpieces below! 👇

Posted by Miracle at the Freight House on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

