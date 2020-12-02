Davenport man charged with shooting at vehicle in October

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in October.

Esteban F. Bernal, 18, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and two counts of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department:

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. Oct. 30 to the 400 block of East 6th Street after receiving several gunfire reports.

Officers located five .380-caliber casings in the street and found an unoccupied vehicle with four bullet holes in the driver’s side.

Officers learned of a possible suspect and suspect vehicle that stemmed from an earlier altercation between the alleged victim and Bernal.

The suspect vehicle also was seen in the area of the shooting that night.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Bernal, his home, and the suspect vehicle/

On Tuesday, detectives served the warrant and located Bernal, who was on foot at Sylvan Avenue and East 10th Street.

He had a Davis Industries .380-caliber handgun on him but did not have a carrying weapons permit.

Bernal admitted to being the driver and sole occupant of the suspect vehicle the night of the shooting. He also admitted to getting his gun with the intent to shoot at the alleged victim’s vehicle.

He admitted to firing several rounds into the vehicle, which caused visible damage. He said he did so to scare the alleged victim, so they know not to mess with him.

He also said the gun he had with him when he was arrested is the same gun used in the shooting on Oct. 30, according to the affidavit.

