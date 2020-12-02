Davenport Police Association and Family Resources combine to host Annual Holiday Toy Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Davenport Police Association, alongside Family Resources, will be holding their upcoming Annual Christmas Holiday Toy Drive.

The drive benefits the many children and families served by Family Resources Inc. throughout the Quad City Region. In collaboration with local businesses, this year’s event will have three different drop-off locations on the following dates, where new unwrapped toy(s) and/or monetary donations (payable to Family Resources) can be made:

Northpark Mall by Firestone/JCPenny (Main Collection Site) Saturday, December 12th, 10 AM-6 PM Sunday, December 13th, 10 AM-5 PM

Chuck’s Tap – 1726 W 6th St. Saturday, December 12th, 8 AM-4 PM, backlot, donations may also be dropped off prior, or stop in and grab a raffle ticket.

Matt Sturdevant/Larry Thien State Farm, 4425 Welcome Way Monday-Friday, December 7th to 11th, 8 AM to 4 PM



Toys and donations may also be dropped off at the Davenport Police Department during normal daytime business hours.

