Davenport police looking for ‘diverse pool of candidates’ for police officer

The city of Davenport is accepting applications for a police officer with the Davenport Police Department. The application period is open through Sunday, Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m.(kwqc, davenport police department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is accepting applications for a police officer with the Davenport Police Department.

The application period is open through Sunday, Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

“Working as a police officer is a great profession for men and women who are motivated to serve and protect the quality and dignity of life in our community,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said. “We are looking forward to a diverse pool of candidates who share our commitment to integrity, fairness, competency, and professionalism. Serving as a police officer is a great opportunity for a rewarding career.”

The Davenport Police Department will be hosting two virtual applicant workshops to answer questions regarding the hiring process. No RSVP is necessary.

  • Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
    • https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/737677549
  • Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
    • https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/737677549
  • Applicants must be 21 years old at the time of appointment, hold a high school diploma or GED AND at least 30 college credits from an accredited college or university (education substitutes: one year of active military duty OR one year being a sworn peace officer) and be a United States Citizen at the time of the written examination.
  • The starting salary is $58,901 per year, plus an excellent benefits package. To learn more and apply visit this link.

