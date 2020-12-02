Deck The Halls in Black & Gold

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Karla Anderson of The Black & Gold Shop joined PSL. When it comes to folks that LOVE the Iowa Hawkeyes, their favorite destination is this retailer near NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

The mission of the shop during the Christmas season (and all seasons!) is helping fans display their team loyalty PLUS spread the love by finding myriad gift items for other Iowa Hawkeye fans among friends and family. Anything and everything HAWKEYE is available in the store or online. The interview shows off many of the great, popular ideas.

The Black & Gold Shop / 102 E Kimberly Rd / Davenport, IA / (563) 823-0009

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.