Gov. Reynolds announces COVID-19 Arts & Cultural Recovery Program

(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced the launch of an Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program.

The statewide grant program will help provide short-term relief to arts venues, cultural organizations and creative workers who have lost significant business or income due to the pandemic.

“Art, history, culture and creativity are vital to Iowa communities and further promote our overall quality of life,” said Gov. Reynolds in a statement. “Right now, many cultural venues are financially at risk, for no other reason than for doing their part to slow the spread of the virus. This program will provide new resources to help these small businesses adapt their operations, maintain jobs, and be ready to re-open as we return to a new normal.”

The state says it has allocated $7 million of federal CARES Act funds for the Iowa Arts & Cultural Recovery Program.

The program will provide relief grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 for arts and cultural organizations struggling to make up for reduced admissions, ticket sales, and other revenue due to the pandemic. The program will also provide relief grants for eligible Iowa artists who are experiencing financial hardship due to the ongoing public health emergency.

Artists may apply to the program through Dec. 11. Grant applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found online at iowaculture.gov.

The statewide program is offered through the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and will be administered by two of its divisions, the Iowa Arts Council and the State Historical Society of Iowa.

