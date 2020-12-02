Advertisement

Governor and secretary of state address certification of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race

The governor and secretary of state in Iowa have addressed the recent recount and certification...
The governor and secretary of state in Iowa have addressed the recent recount and certification of the 2nd Congressional District race involving Rita Hart (left) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (right).(Courtesy Photos)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa (KWQC) - The governor and secretary of state in Iowa have addressed the recent recount and certification of the 2nd Congressional District race.

Wednesday afternoon Rita Hart’s campaign claimed that legally cast ballots were not considered in that recount process.

Secretary of State Paul Pate and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds both released statements regarding the race.

Statement from Governor Kim Reynolds:

“Mariannette Miller Meeks was elected by Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, and I was proud to certify that result as part of a bipartisan panel. If Rita Hart believes those results are wrong, then she had the opportunity to bring her case in an Iowa court. By heading straight to a Democratic-controlled Congress, Hart is attempting to undermine the voice of Iowans.”

Secretary of State Paul Pate’s statement:

“A bipartisan and transparent recount process in all 24 counties of the Second Congressional District confirmed Iowans elected Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Under Iowa law the deadline to contest the election is today. Iowans made their voices heard in record numbers, and in the event of a contested election they deserve to have the contest process decided by Iowa judges. The will of Iowa voters should not be overturned by partisan Washington, D.C. politicians.” – Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary of State

