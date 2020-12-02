Habitat ReStore Quad Cities temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with Habitat ReStore tell TV6 they will be temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposures.

Officials announced on Wednesday they will be closed to shoppers and donations through December 6.

They apologize “for the inconvenience.”

You can follow along with updates at this link.

Unfortunately, we are currently closed due to coronavirus. Please watch this page or check our website,... Posted by Habitat ReStore Quad Cities on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

