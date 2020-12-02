Advertisement

Habitat ReStore Quad Cities temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

Officials with Habitat ReStore tell TV6 they will be temporarily closed due to a COVID-19...
Officials with Habitat ReStore tell TV6 they will be temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposures.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with Habitat ReStore tell TV6 they will be temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposures.

Officials announced on Wednesday they will be closed to shoppers and donations through December 6.

They apologize “for the inconvenience.”

Unfortunately, we are currently closed due to coronavirus. Please watch this page or check our website,...

Posted by Habitat ReStore Quad Cities on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

